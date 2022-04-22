Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

YouTuber intentionally crashed his plane in daring stunt, FAA report says

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 3:32 pm
Click to play video: 'FAA accuses YouTube star of intentionally crashing his own plane' FAA accuses YouTube star of intentionally crashing his own plane
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has sent a formal warning letter to YouTube star Trevor Jacob and revoked his private pilot certificate, saying that he chose to jump out of the plane 'solely so you could record the footage of the crash.'

People will go to great lengths for online clout, but it isn’t every day an influencer purposefully abandons and crashes their plane as a publicity stunt.

In a nearly 13-minute YouTube video posted in December 2021 titled I Crashed My Plane — which has been viewed 1.9 million times — Trevor Jacob parachutes out of a small plane flying over Los Padres National Forest in California.

While recording the entire ordeal, Jacob claimed the small 1940 Taylorcraft plane experienced engine troubles, causing him to abandon it mid-flight. With a parachute on, Jacob jumped from the side door, leaving the plane without a pilot.

Trevor Jacob abandons and crashes his plane by diving out the side door with a parachute View image in full screen
Trevor Jacob abandons and crashes his plane by diving out the side door with a parachute. Trevor Jacob (YouTube)

Upon landing in a thorny bush, Jacob spoke into the camera, saying that he is “just so happy to be alive.” He continued to document his hike through the forest, including finding the destroyed remains of his crashed plane.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Johnny Depp jurors shown actor’s explicit, disturbing texts about Amber Heard

The incident occurred in November 2021.

Almost instantly after the video was shared online, fans, media and aviation experts began to question the stunt’s legitimacy.

Trending Stories

On April 11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent Jacob a letter that said he had violated federal aviation regulations by operating his single-engine plane in a “careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another.”

The FAA claims Jacob purposefully abandoned the plane. As such, Jacob’s private pilot certificate, or licence, has been revoked.

Trevor Jacob abandons and crashes his plane by diving out the side door with a parachute View image in full screen
Trevor Jacob abandons and crashes his plane by diving out the side door with a parachute. Trevor Jacob (YouTube)

The FAA listed several reasons why Jacob’s video and plane crash may have been a stunt.

Story continues below advertisement

“During this flight, you opened the left side pilot door before you claimed the engine had failed,” the FAA wrote.

Read more: J.K. Rowling killed off in book by trans author, prompting online debate

The letter also noted Jacob was already wearing his parachute before the engine troubles began. The FAA says Jacob made no attempt to contact air traffic control.

It also alleges the YouTuber did not restart the engine and failed to look for a place to safely land, “even though there were multiple areas within gliding range in which you could have made a safe landing.”

“On November 24, 2021, you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment, and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” the FAA’s order of licence revocation letter reads.

In a video posted to Jacob’s YouTube channel last week, Jacob briefly addressed the situation, saying, “I can’t talk about it, per my attorney.”

Jacob is a former Team USA Olympic snowboarder and now a YouTube influencer. His channel, where he regularly posts shocking physical stunts, has more than 130,000 subscribers.

He competed in snowboarding at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, placing ninth in men’s snowboard cross.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Plane Crash tagYouTube tagintentional plane crash tagTrevor Jacob tagTrevor Jacob crashed plane tagTrevor Jacob plane tagYouTuber crashes plan on purpose tagYouTuber crashes plane tagYouTuber plane crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers