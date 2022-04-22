More electric vehicles qualify for rebates as Ottawa expands program

Send this page to someone via email

More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says as of Monday, cars with a base price of $55,000 and maximum price with options of $65,000 can get the rebate.

SUVs, pickup trucks and vans with a maximum base price of $60,000 and a maximum price with options of $70,000 can also qualify.

The rebate will be $5,000 for vehicles with an electric range of at least 50 kilometres and $2,500 for those with a shorter electric range.

Read more: Automakers say added support needed to meet new EV sales mandate

Story continues below advertisement

The incentives for zero-emissions vehicle program has rebated more than 141,000 vehicles since its inception in 2019.

Last year, about one in 20 new vehicles registered was battery-electric or a plug-in hybrid and Canada is aiming to get that to one in five by the end of 2026.