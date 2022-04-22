Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More electric vehicles qualify for rebates as Ottawa expands program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Reaching Canada’s lofty goals for electric vehicles' Reaching Canada’s lofty goals for electric vehicles
WATCH: Reaching Canada's lofty goals for electric vehicles – Apr 3, 2022

More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says as of Monday, cars with a base price of $55,000 and maximum price with options of $65,000 can get the rebate.

Read more: Global demand for electric cars sparks opportunity for Canada’s mining sector. Here’s why

SUVs, pickup trucks and vans with a maximum base price of $60,000 and a maximum price with options of $70,000 can also qualify.

Trending Stories

The rebate will be $5,000 for vehicles with an electric range of at least 50 kilometres and $2,500 for those with a shorter electric range.

Read more: Automakers say added support needed to meet new EV sales mandate

Story continues below advertisement

The incentives for zero-emissions vehicle program has rebated more than 141,000 vehicles since its inception in 2019.

Last year, about one in 20 new vehicles registered was battery-electric or a plug-in hybrid and Canada is aiming to get that to one in five by the end of 2026.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagElectric Vehicles tagEV tagElectric Vehicles Canada tagcanada electric vehicles tagCanada EV tagev rebate tagelectric vehicles rebate tagEV Canada tagrebate electriv vehicles tagRebate EV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers