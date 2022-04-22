SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec prolongs COVID-19 mask mandate to mid-May' Quebec prolongs COVID-19 mask mandate to mid-May
Quebec public health officials are once again asking for patience as the province’s mask mandate is extended until mid-May. Global’s Tim Sargeant has the latest on the COVID-19 health crisis.

Quebec is reporting 34 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday and a five-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health officials say 2,410 people are hospitalized with the disease after 265 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 260 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care is stable at 88.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec prolongs mask mandate to middle of May now

Health authorities say 10,833 health-care workers are off the job due to COVID-19.

The province is reporting 2,499 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, with 13.2 per cent of tests administered coming back positive.

Quebec has now reported a total of 14,812 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers