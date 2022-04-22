Quebec reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 5

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 34 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday and a five-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health officials say 2,410 people are hospitalized with the disease after 265 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 260 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care is stable at 88.

Health authorities say 10,833 health-care workers are off the job due to COVID-19.

The province is reporting 2,499 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, with 13.2 per cent of tests administered coming back positive.

Quebec has now reported a total of 14,812 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

