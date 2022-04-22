2 Toronto men charged after Mississauga break-ins where more than $30K was stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto men have been charged after multiple break and enters in Mississauga earlier this week where more than $30,000 in cash was stolen, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Wednesday, two suspects broke into multiple businesses by smashing glass doors and windows.

The alleged incidents occurred in the area of Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard, as well as Haines Road and Dundas Street.

Police said during the break-ins, the suspects stole more than $30,000 from cash registers.

Officers, including the canine and tactical unit, responded “very quickly and surrounded the crime scene area,” police said.

Blake Langford, 30, and Adrean John, 26, have each been charged with 14 counts of break and enter and 14 counts of disguise with intent.

They’re scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on July 5.

“Investigators are encouraging anyone that may have been the victim of a break and enter in the aforementioned Mississauga areas, to contact investigators if they have not yet reported the incident,” police said.

