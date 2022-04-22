Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Madeleine McCann: Authorities declare German man a formal suspect

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 11:28 am
Business card sized leaflets showing missing girl Madeleine McCann, which were handed out to fans during the Espanyol v Sevilla Uefa Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow. View image in full screen
Business card sized leaflets showing missing girl Madeleine McCann, which were handed out to fans during the Espanyol v Sevilla Uefa Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Getty

When three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007, the world went into a frenzy.

On Thursday, almost 15 years later, Portuguese police identified German-native Christian Brueckner as an “arguido,” translated to “named suspect” or “formal suspect.”

Brueckner has not been charged over the case, and his lawyers deny any involvement of their client in McCann’s disappearance.

He is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany for drug charges. Brueckner was also given a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman in 2005 in Praia da Luz, where McCann went missing.

Read more: Timeline of events: Madeleine McCann disappearance

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, German police revealed they were investigating Brueckner in connection to McCann’s disappearance.

The statement issued Thursday by Portuguese police did not formally name Brueckner, instead saying the suspect was identified previously by German authorities. The statement claims authorities have “strong indications” of Brueckner’s involvement in the crime.

Trending Stories

It is unclear whether Brueckner will be extradited to Portugal for formal questioning.

Timing is of the utmost importance in this case now, as Portugal’s 15-year statute of limitations declares a person of interest cannot be named after that point. May 3, 2022 will mark 15 years since the disappearance of McCann.

Click to play video: 'Madeleine McCann presumed dead by German authorities' Madeleine McCann presumed dead by German authorities
Madeleine McCann presumed dead by German authorities – Jun 4, 2020

McCann, who would be 18 years old now, was never found.

The girl went missing from the apartment where her family was staying in Portugal, just a few days before her fourth birthday. McCann’s parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar, leaving the girl and her two siblings asleep in the bedroom.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Guardian, Brueckner lived in the Algarve in Portugal between 1995 and 2007.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Madeleine McCann tagMadeleine McCann Missing tagChristian Brueckner tagChristian Brueckner Madeleine McCann tagmaddy mccann tagmaddy mccann disappearance tagmaddy mccann missing tagmaddy mccann suspect tagMadeleine McCann suspect tagMadeleine McCann update tagwhere is maddy mccann tagWhere is Madeleine McCann tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers