SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

LHSC to extend virtual pediatric urgent care clinic beyond pandemic

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 9:34 am
The service currently provides families a chance to discuss a child condition's with a paediatric emergency room physician by video. View image in full screen
The service currently provides families a chance to discuss a child condition's with a paediatric emergency room physician by video. Matthew Trevithick/AM980

London Health Sciences Centre says it will extend its virtual pediatric urgent care clinic beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move by the London, Ont., hospital network will be done in consultation with regional partners, LHSC said.

Read more: Children’s Hospital in London, Ont., launches virtual emergency clinic

The service currently provides patients with a chance to connect with a care provider remotely.

This could include having a family discuss a child condition’s with a pediatric emergency room physician by video.

The virtual clinic has seen more than 5,600 patients since its launch in May 2020 as a response to the pandemic. LHSC says one-third of those patients accessed care from outside the London and Middlesex County region.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

So far this year, about 1,300 visits have been booked for the virtual clinic and LHSC says a recent patient survey showed 72 per cent of those polled “strongly agree that virtual visits are as good as, or better than, in-person visits.”

Patients or caregivers can contact the virtual clinic over the phone at 1-844-CARE-844.

Appointments can also be scheduled online through Urgent Care Ontario, which operates out of LHSC, as well as St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Health Sciences and Niagara Health.

Click to play video: 'Telemedicine COVID-19 care' Telemedicine COVID-19 care
Telemedicine COVID-19 care – Jan 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagLondon tagMiddlesex County tagLondon Health Sciences Centre tagLHSC tagvirtual care tagPediatric tagPaediatric tagVirtual Paediatric Urgent Care Clinic tagVirtual Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers