Non-profit calls on Canada to fulfill financial support pledges for Ukrainian refugees

A local Ukrainian support group is questioning where and when federal funding is coming for Ukrainian refugees.

On April 9th, Canada announced that Ukrainian refugees are eligible to receive two weeks of hotel accommodation and six weeks of income support of $500 per week.

None of those pledges have been fulfilled yet.

“It’s been 10 days, why make the pledge and not follow up?” said Denys Storozhuk, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine’s president.

“We have tens of thousands of people, who have already received their visas, and when they arrive they won’t be getting any funding for hotel accommodation. What are they supposed to do, stay on the street? It’s a big problem that nothing is happening.”

Storozhuk said he’s been in constant contact with local MP Tracy Gray, asking her for information about the support funding.

In an email response from the Kelowna-lake Country MP to Storozhuk, Gray said, “We have yet to verify how and when Ukrainians will be able to access temporary hotel accommodation for up to two weeks and income support. At this point, there is still no information on a few of the points that were made in the federal government’s announcement.”

Newly-arrived refugees Valeri and Olena Zolotukhin landed in Kelowna on Wednesday.

They said Kelowna Stands With Ukraine found them accommodation and has helped them settle into the community.

“We asked for help from our friend Denys and his organization Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. He helped us reach his pastor, and he yesterday give us his home,” said Valeri Zolotukhin.

“Thank you to him and his wife for that, and now our plan is to find a location for rent to start our new life.”

The couple also said they’re extremely thankful to be in Canada and have plans on opening a Ukrainian food store as soon as possible. Some of their earnings, they say, will be donated to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

