Saskatoon student the youngest recipient of Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

A 19-year-old Saskatoon student is the youngest recipient of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal.

Ishita Mann is receiving her medal on April 26, at Government House in Regina.

The volunteer medal is given to people who give their time and effort to organizations across the province.

Mann has created her own non-profit organization called ‘Youth Helping Youth Saskatchewan.’

“We operate on the notion that we are run by youth, for youth, because our goal is to support youth as much as possible and make them independent enough to pursue opportunities that aid their professional and personal development,” Mann said.

The teen established the non-profit aiming to help young Canadians with career mentorship, community involvement opportunities, and academic support. She also volunteers at Battlefords Union Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club, and Meals on Wheels.

“It’s definitely very humbling and motivating to keep going forward, and I have extra motivation to start up my second non-profit this year,” Mann said of being chosen for the award.

Mann’s new non-profit is called ‘Project Conversation’ where she hopes to help youth tackle mental health.

The other recipients of the 2021 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

Noela Bamford, Regina

Bob Bjarnason, Churchbridge

Velma Harasen, Regina

Major (Ret’d) Keith Inches, CD, Regina

Captain (Ret’d) Cathy Sarich, CD, Saskatoon

Bob White, Rosetown

Joyce Willick, Spiritwood

Elaine Wirtz, Wadena