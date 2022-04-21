Menu

Crime

Man arrested after vehicle with child inside stolen in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 7:06 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle with a child inside was stolen in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, officers received report that a vehicle had been stolen in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said the victim was at a gas station and was filling her tank.

When she went inside to pay, police said her young child remained in the car.

According to police, that’s when a man, who was driving a stolen car, got out of that vehicle and into the woman’s car.

Police said the man drove the car onto Yonge Street with the child still in the back seat.

Officers said the woman chased the car on foot and caught the attention of nearby officers.

Read more: Baby boy found safe after car stolen from Mississauga gas station

According to police, the man exited the car and fled the area on foot.

Police said the man was arrested “after a foot pursuit.”

Officers said 25-year-old John Cabuhat from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of operation while prohibited, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a break-in instrument and breaching probation.

Police said the child was not injured as a result of the incident.

Officers said the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

