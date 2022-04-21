Menu

Canada

Body of missing man, in his 70s, located in Okanagan Lake: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 5:25 pm
Police say they received a report Thursday morning that a man in his 70s had gone out for a walk, which was out of character. View image in full screen
Police say they received a report Thursday morning that a man in his 70s had gone out for a walk, which was out of character. Global News

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Okanagan Lake on Thursday.

However, Kelowna RCMP say the death isn’t suspicious, and that the discovery follows a missing person report from earlier in the day.

Police say they were notified at 7:40 a.m., that a man in his 70s was missing from his home, and that he was believed to be out for a walk, which was out of character.

Read more: West Kelowna, B.C. man’s family advocate for Silver Alert in wake of death

“After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP general duty members, the RCMP Police Dog Service, RCMP Air Services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Park,” police said in a press release.

The man’s family has been notified, and Victim Services are supporting the family.

“Foul play is not suspected and the B.C. Coroners Service, along with the Kelowna RCMP, are leading the investigation,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
