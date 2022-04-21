Body of missing man, in his 70s, located in Okanagan Lake: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Okanagan Lake on Thursday.

However, Kelowna RCMP say the death isn’t suspicious, and that the discovery follows a missing person report from earlier in the day.

Police say they were notified at 7:40 a.m., that a man in his 70s was missing from his home, and that he was believed to be out for a walk, which was out of character.

“After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP general duty members, the RCMP Police Dog Service, RCMP Air Services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Park,” police said in a press release.

The man’s family has been notified, and Victim Services are supporting the family.

“Foul play is not suspected and the B.C. Coroners Service, along with the Kelowna RCMP, are leading the investigation,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

