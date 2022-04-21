3rd person charged in southeast Calgary homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year.

On Feb. 18, a fire broke out at a house in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. in Douglasdale. After the fire was extinguished, 53-year-old Chad Kowalchuk was found dead inside the home.

This past Monday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 30-year-old Robert Wayne Sims, of Calgary. Sims was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sims was arrested by members of the Columbia Valley RCMP in Radium Hot Springs, B.C. Calgary police said Sims remains in custody.

Sims is the third person charged in the homicide investigation.

On April 7, 41-year-old Ronald Leon Abraham, of Calgary, was charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-year-old Justin Angus Boucher, of Calgary, was also previously charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Calgary police have previously said they believe there was a time gap between the day Kowalchuk was killed and the house fire.

Police have also said the fire was allegedly started in an attempt to conceal evidence, but further investigation is needed.