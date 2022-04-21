Menu

Comments

Crime

3rd person charged in southeast Calgary homicide

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 4:09 pm
Fire crews on the scene of a fatal fire at Douglas Ridge Green Feb. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Fire crews on the scene of a fatal fire at Douglas Ridge Green Feb. 18, 2022. Global News

A third person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year.

On Feb. 18, a fire broke out at a house in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. in Douglasdale. After the fire was extinguished, 53-year-old Chad Kowalchuk was found dead inside the home.

Read more: Calgary man charged with 1st-degree murder in relation to early morning fire

This past Monday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 30-year-old Robert Wayne Sims, of Calgary. Sims was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sims was arrested by members of the Columbia Valley RCMP in Radium Hot Springs, B.C. Calgary police said Sims remains in custody.

Sims is the third person charged in the homicide investigation.

Click to play video: 'Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation' Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation
Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation

On April 7, 41-year-old Ronald Leon Abraham, of Calgary, was charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-year-old Justin Angus Boucher, of Calgary, was also previously charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Calgary police have previously said they believe there was a time gap between the day Kowalchuk was killed and the house fire.

Read more: 2nd Calgary man charged in deadly Douglasdale fire

Police have also said the fire was allegedly started in an attempt to conceal evidence, but further investigation is needed.

