Environment

Ottawa making good on threat to unilaterally protect Quebec caribou: minister

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 3:25 pm
A woodland caribou bull is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- CPAWS - Mike Bedell

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he’s acting on his threat to unilaterally protect Quebec caribou after the province failed to meet a deadline to provide an acceptable plan.

Guilbeault had given Quebec until Wednesday to submit its plans to protect the at-risk woodland caribou and the animals’ habitat.

Read more: Ottawa’s ultimatum to Quebec on caribou is a warning to other provinces, experts say

He told reporters north of Montreal Thursday the province has yet to demonstrate it’s serious about protecting the caribou, adding that the province’s wildlife minister appears to be doing the opposite in some regions.

Guilbeault says he remains open to negotiating an agreement with the province but will move forward in the meantime on preparing a decree that would preserve the animals’ essential habitat.

Read more: Quebec premier warns Ottawa against unilateral action to protect province’s caribou

Premier François Legault said Wednesday that caribou protection is Quebec’s jurisdiction and that the province is trying to find a balance between preserving wildlife habitat and forestry jobs.

Guilbeault says wildlife protection is a shared federal and provincial responsibility, adding that the decline of the herds shows that the province’s efforts aren’t enough.

Click to play video: 'Trent University scientists researching at-risk Ontario caribou species' Trent University scientists researching at-risk Ontario caribou species
