Crime

Halifax police investigate report that man forced woman into car

By Marissa Birnie Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 12:43 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man appeared to force a woman into a vehicle in Dartmouth on Wednesday. 

The alleged incident occurred in a parking lot near 230 Brownlow Ave. around 2:35 p.m.

Police said in a news release Thursday that a man reportedly grabbed a white woman in her 20s and forced her into a vehicle described as an older black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat with steel rims. The vehicle then drove off.

The man is described as white and in his 20s. Police said he is slim, with red hair and a beard and was wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

According to the release, the woman appeared to have long brown hair in a ponytail and wore leggings or dark-coloured pants.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the people who reported the incident believe the woman entered the vehicle against her will.

“Given the circumstances, we do have concerns for the woman’s safety at this point,” he said.

Police are calling the incident “suspicious.”

They’re asking anyone with information — including the man or woman involved — to contact them.

