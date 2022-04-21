Menu

Canada

Russia bans 61 Canadians from entering country, calls Ottawa’s actions ‘Russophobic’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau mum on details of heavy artillery delivery to Ukraine amid security concerns' Trudeau mum on details of heavy artillery delivery to Ukraine amid security concerns
WATCH: Trudeau mum on details of heavy artillery delivery to Ukraine amid security concerns

A group of 61 Canadians will be “indefinitely prohibited” from entering the Russian Federation, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

These banned individuals include senior government officials, active and retired military personnel, academics, and leading media figures.

Among the Canadians banned are Foreign and Defense Policy Adviser Dan Costello to the Prime Minister of Canada, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, Chairman of the Bank of Canada Tiff Maclem, and President and CEO of CBC/Radio Canada, Catherine Tait.

Read more: Wimbledon bans Russian, Belarusian tennis players over Ukraine war

In a release, the Russian ministry said this move has been made in response to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the federal government.

The ministry also went on to say that in the near future, the Russia “stop list” will continue to expand.

“The Russian side will continue the principled line, which implies a resolute rebuff to the Russophobic actions of the official Ottawa, including the supply of weapons and connivance in sending mercenaries to Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In this regard, we warn the Canadian curators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions of responsibility for the war crimes committed by their wards. The guilty will definitely be punished.”

Click to play video: 'Canada starts Aeroplan fund to help fly in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war' Canada starts Aeroplan fund to help fly in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war
Canada starts Aeroplan fund to help fly in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war

More to come… 

