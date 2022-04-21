Russia bans 61 Canadians from entering country, calls Ottawa’s actions ‘Russophobic’

Send this page to someone via email

A group of 61 Canadians will be “indefinitely prohibited” from entering the Russian Federation, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

These banned individuals include senior government officials, active and retired military personnel, academics, and leading media figures.

Among the Canadians banned are Foreign and Defense Policy Adviser Dan Costello to the Prime Minister of Canada, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, Chairman of the Bank of Canada Tiff Maclem, and President and CEO of CBC/Radio Canada, Catherine Tait.

In a release, the Russian ministry said this move has been made in response to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the federal government.

The ministry also went on to say that in the near future, the Russia “stop list” will continue to expand.

“The Russian side will continue the principled line, which implies a resolute rebuff to the Russophobic actions of the official Ottawa, including the supply of weapons and connivance in sending mercenaries to Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In this regard, we warn the Canadian curators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions of responsibility for the war crimes committed by their wards. The guilty will definitely be punished.”

