Canada

Uber recommends wearing mask despite dropping mandate in most of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 10:25 am
Uber is dropping its mask mandate for customers and drivers in most of Canada, but says they are still recommended.

The company says starting Friday customers and drivers in Canada, except in Quebec, will no longer be required by the company to wear masks, unless required by law.

However, the ride hailing company says it still strongly recommends wearing a mask depending on a person’s personal risk factors and infection rates in their area.

Read more: Local Toronto taxi firm keeping mask mandate as Uber drops requirement

It also says drivers can require customers to wear a mask.

It urged users to be considerate if a driver asks them to wear a mask or cancels a trip because of it.

The company also says users will no longer be required to only sit in the back seat, though it asks customers to use the front seat only if it’s required by the size of their group.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
