Canada

Local Toronto taxi firm keeping mask mandate as Uber drops requirement

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 6:50 pm
A ride sharing mini van (R) with an Uber sticker in the front window, drives past a parked Beck taxi, on Front St. East in downtown Toronto. View image in full screen
A ride sharing mini van (R) with an Uber sticker in the front window, drives past a parked Beck taxi, on Front St. East in downtown Toronto. Globe and Mail

A major Toronto taxi firm says customers will be required to continue to wear masks going forward as ridesharing giant Uber prepares to drop its requirement.

In a statement, Beck Taxi said it would continue to require masks in its vehicles to protect vulnerable riders. The local Toronto company said the closeness of riders to drivers inside taxis mean masks remain important.

“We know that many, including the most vulnerable, rely on the safety and security of for-hire services like ours and drivers depend on us to make informed decisions when it comes to masking policies,” the statement said.

Read more: Canada to keep mask mandate for planes, trains after U.S. rule dropped: officials

The statement comes after Uber Canada announced it would stop requiring masks in its vehicles from Friday.

“As per Health Canada’s advice, we still strongly recommend wearing a mask depending on personal risk factors and infection rates in your area,” an Uber spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

It said mask requirements would be dropped across the country, except for Quebec where provincial requirements remain.

Read more: Uber to add a ‘fuel surcharge’ to ride sharing, Uber Eats price

Ontario removed mask mandates in many settings around the province on March 21 but continues to require them in some settings, including long-term care homes and transit.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, recently indicated that the last remaining mandates could be extended.

“We see this as a smart health and safety policy and as a policy that hopefully lends itself to keeping our economy open for business,” Beck Taxi said of its decision to continue requiring masks.

Click to play video: 'Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario' Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario
Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
