Crime

Peterbrough man assaults store employee with shopping cart, threatens others: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 10:18 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested following an assault on staff at a Lansdowne Street West store on April 20, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges after an incident at a Peterborough business on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault on a store employee at a Lansdowne Street West business.

Police said the man tried to take some items from the store and became irate when confronted by store employees. The suspect verbally threatened the employees and then pushed a store cart at an employee.

Read more: Woman claims to be cleaning staff, steals items from Peterborough apartment: police

A 41-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault, theft under $5,000, failure to leave premises when directed, and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 17, police said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada' Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada
