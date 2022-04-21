Menu

Money

AIMCo reports record 14.7% return for 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 8:34 am
A file photo of the AIMCo logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the AIMCo logo. CREDIT: AIMCo

Alberta Investment Management Corp. says it earned a 14.7 per cent return last year to post its strongest year ever.

The result easily beat the investment manager’s benchmark of 8.0 per cent for the year to help bring its total client assets under management to $168.3 billion at the end of 2021.

AIMCo invests on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta.

The money manager’s public equity investments gained 23.4 per cent in 2021 and its private equity holdings rose 65.9 per cent, while its money market and fixed income investments lost 1.1 per cent.

The fund’s real estate investments gained 19.0 per cent and its infrastructure investments rose 19.0 per cent. Renewable resource investments returned 15.0 per cent.

AIMCo says its annualized total fund returns over four and ten years are 7.4 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
