Delta to allow back nearly 2,000 passengers barred over COVID-19 mask violations

Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Wednesday it plans to restore flight privileges to about 2,000 customers who were barred from flights after failing to comply with COVID-19 mask rules.

The Atlanta-based airline told Reuters it will restore passengers “only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us. Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list.”

The change will not impact a separate list of about 1,000 people “who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list.”

