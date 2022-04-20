Menu

Crime

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 5:20 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Derry Road East and Torbram Road area.

Police said officers received the call at 4:42 p.m.

Trending Stories

Officers said a man in his 30s had been stabbed “a number of times.”

According to police, the victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Police are now searching for a male suspect with short dreads, who was seen wearing dark pants and black shoes.

More to come…

