Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga: police

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Derry Road East and Torbram Road area.

-Suspect is described as: male black, shorts dreads, dark grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 20, 2022

Police said officers received the call at 4:42 p.m.

Officers said a man in his 30s had been stabbed “a number of times.”

According to police, the victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Police are now searching for a male suspect with short dreads, who was seen wearing dark pants and black shoes.

