Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga: police

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Derry Road East and Torbram Road area.
Police said officers received the call at 4:42 p.m.
Officers said a man in his 30s had been stabbed “a number of times.”
According to police, the victim was transported to a trauma centre.
Police are now searching for a male suspect with short dreads, who was seen wearing dark pants and black shoes.
More to come…
