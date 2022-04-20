St. Lawrence College, Queen’s partner with water treatment firm

Send this page to someone via email

Two post-secondary institutions in Kingston, Ont., have partnered to work on a research project.

St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University will work with Purafy Clean Technologies Inc., also of Kingston, to test the efficacy of the company’s water treatment system.

The system has been installed at Kate’s Rest Foundation in Prince Edward County and will tell researchers about water and energy savings.

“The goal is to create sustainable and secure groundwater levels for Canadian home and business owners, while also using this external pilot project as a branching point into international opportunities where water savings are essential due to the impacts of climate change, making the need for treated greywater essential,” said Cameron Runte, vice-president of product development at Purafy.

The project will receive $75,000 per year for three years from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

“This support from the Government of Canada is a testament to the value that Applied Research at post-secondary institutions can bring to the world,” Glenn Vollebregt, president and CEO of St. Lawrence College said.

“Initiatives like this allow us to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and helping the communities that we serve, while providing world-class, practical opportunities for our students to showcase their skills and knowledge.”

“Everyone involved in this collaboration is optimistic this work will advance the knowledge and processes around clean water technology while also resulting in future economic and even more importantly, environmental benefits.”

