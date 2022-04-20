Menu

Education

Manitoba eyes teacher college, more online learning as part of education changes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba unveils Kindergarten-Grade 12 Education Action Plan' Manitoba unveils Kindergarten-Grade 12 Education Action Plan
WATCH ABOVE: Manitoba Education Minister Wayne Ewasko unveiled a Kindergarten through Grade 12 Education Action Plan on Wednesday in response to 75 recommendations from the Manitoba Commission. The plan includes four pillars: high-quality learning, student engagement and well-being, excellence in teaching and leadership, and a responsive system.

The Manitoba government is trying for a second time to reform education in the province, but this time without planning to eliminate elected school boards.

The Progressive Conservative government faced widespread public opposition last year when it announced plans to wipe out all elected English-language school boards, and eventually backed down.

Read more: New Manitoba premier confirms five bills, including Bill 64, are dead

The government is going ahead with some of the other reforms it had planned, including setting up a new regulatory body that could certify teachers.

“This action plan redefines our focus on actions that improve educational outcomes with student achievement and well-being at the centre of all planning and decisions,” Education, Education and Early Learning Childhood Minister Wayne Ewasko said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Education minister says ‘it became quite clear’ Manitobans ‘were not satisfied’ with Bill 64' Education minister says ‘it became quite clear’ Manitobans ‘were not satisfied’ with Bill 64
Education minister says ‘it became quite clear’ Manitobans ‘were not satisfied’ with Bill 64 – Sep 2, 2021

The province also says it aims to develop new ways to assess students in early school years, and to change report cards to be more inclusive of students with special needs.

Trending Stories

The government is also looking at developing a new attendance policy that would take into account barriers such as poverty.

It is also planning to expand remote learning possibilities to include an online high school.

Read more: ‘Eroding local democracy’: Winnipeg mayor, councillors take on province over Bill 64

Ewasko said work on some of the priority actions have already started or been completed, while others are expected to begin over the next two years.

The action plan can be found on the province’s website.

–With files from Shane Gibson

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
