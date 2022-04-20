Manitoba eyes teacher college, more online learning as part of education changes

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is trying for a second time to reform education in the province, but this time without planning to eliminate elected school boards.

The Progressive Conservative government faced widespread public opposition last year when it announced plans to wipe out all elected English-language school boards, and eventually backed down.

The government is going ahead with some of the other reforms it had planned, including setting up a new regulatory body that could certify teachers.

“This action plan redefines our focus on actions that improve educational outcomes with student achievement and well-being at the centre of all planning and decisions,” Education, Education and Early Learning Childhood Minister Wayne Ewasko said in a release.

The province also says it aims to develop new ways to assess students in early school years, and to change report cards to be more inclusive of students with special needs.

The government is also looking at developing a new attendance policy that would take into account barriers such as poverty.

It is also planning to expand remote learning possibilities to include an online high school.

Ewasko said work on some of the priority actions have already started or been completed, while others are expected to begin over the next two years.

The action plan can be found on the province’s website.

–With files from Shane Gibson

