Alberta UCP tables new Utility Commodity Rebate Act but silent on timelines

Alberta’s Natural Gas and Electricity Associate Minister Dale Nally tabled Bill 18 in the legislature on Wednesday afternoon but did not say when Albertans can expect to get the money.

The bill, otherwise known as Utility Commodity Rebate Act (UCRA), will repeal the existing Natural Gas Price Protection Act, which allows Cabinet to authorize rebates to eligible Albertans when gas prices are greater than the price prescribed by regulation.

Bill 18, however, will allow the government to implement an electricity rebate program and a natural gas rebate program because it brings together all utility commodities under a single legislation.

The electricity rebate program will provide $150 in total electricity rebates over the course of three months ($50 for three months in a row), while the natural gas rebate program will kick in if regulated natural gas rates exceed $6.50 per gigajoule between Oct. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Customers with less than 222,500 gigajoules of annual natural gas consumption would be eligible for the rebate.

Nally said the existing legislation does not allow for rebates on electricity bills and needs to be replaced.

“This bill is specifically designed to enable these electricity and natural gas rebates and provide real relief to Albertans,” he said.

"New legislation is necessary to enable Alberta Energy to legally put these programs into action."

However, Nally did not provide a specific timeline on when Albertans will receive the rebate, saying it all depends on when the utility companies can adjust their billing systems

The government will also not implement the natural gas rebate immediately despite natural gas prices being above the regulated $6.50 per gigajoule on Wednesday.

According to Nally, the high prices in April were unprecedented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We know that natural gas consumption is highest during the winter months, so we wanted to provide a program that covered the winter months to provide real support to our markets,” he said.

As soon as the bill receives royal assent, new regulations and amendments will be tabled to ensure the rebates are implemented as quickly as possible.

“We are encouraging the retailers to get this onto people’s bills as soon as possible,” Nally said. “I’m hopeful that will be June, but it may go into July.”

The new bill comes after utility prices soared in Alberta, which prompted the province to introduce the rebates in Budget 2022.

A recent study by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy found power companies increased prices to increase their profit margins.

“In Alberta, generators compete in an open market, with no guarantee the revenue they earn will be sufficient their fixed costs of investing in power plants,” wrote researchers Blake Shaffer, David Brown and Andrew Eckert.

“To do so, they need to earn revenues over and above their marginal costs of generating power… In 2021, this markup was nearly quintupled.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To do so, they need to earn revenues over and above their marginal costs of generating power… In 2021, this markup was nearly quintupled."

The study also found that the federal carbon tax had a small effect on natural gas prices.

“Despite the attention, this adds only a small amount, roughly $2.50 per megawatt-hour,” the study reads.

