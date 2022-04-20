Manitoba commits $9M to bolster youth employment projects

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoban teens looking for a summer job might have an easier time getting hired this year.

The province is providing $9 million to bolster youth employment opportunities for the summer season.

The money is being put toward Manitoba’s Green Team program which distributes grant funding to select organizations.

Read more: Manitoba launches website to match students to summer jobs

“We understand the importance of young people finding summer employment to gain valuable work experience and to help them save for their future schooling and other opportunities,” says Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s announcement will result in more than 2,200 jobs for youth this year and will help fund Green Team projects that benefit our province, and help build thriving and sustainable communities.”

According to Clarke, community-based organizations and projects, along with COVID-19 support efforts, are priority funding targets.

The money will cover 100 per cent of wage costs for non-profits, education authorities and Northern Affairs Community Councils or NACCs. Municipalities will have 50 per cent coverage to wages on a cost-shared basis.

2:42 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 8, 2022 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 8, 2022