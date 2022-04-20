Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Londoners to see gas prices fall 5 cents overnight but rise 10 cents by May long weekend

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 12:08 pm
filling up car gas View image in full screen
A man pumps gas, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The price of gas over the last few months has been a turbulent climb to heights, and the price is expected to rise even more as we enter the summer months.

After climbing seven cents a litre Tuesday night, experts say it should fall five cents Wednesday night, which would put the average price at around $1.78.9 in London, Ont., by Thursday morning.

But Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells Global News that soon, $1.90 a litre will be the new reality.

McTeague said people should expect at least a 10-cent increase from current numbers for the May long weekend and into the summer months.

Read more: London, Ont. to look at creating Core Area Entertainment District amid COVID recovery

“The Biden administration decided it would release emergency supplies of oil — not a very smart thing to do. It sends a signal to producers they should not produce because you are just going to flood the market,” McTeague said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He notes that are some factors leading to the recent increases, some of which can be blamed on oil companies switching to their summer blend, but McTeague notes the value of the Canadian dollar also has a big impact on gas prices.

Other factors like possible hurricanes in the Gulf Coast and United Station could cause prices to hit $2 a litre, McTeague said.

What could help, McTeague said, is if the federal and provincial governments cut taxes on fuel, which could lead to a combined savings of 19 cents a litre.

Still, he said a major factor is the value of the Canadian dollar, as prices are set in the American dollar.

Gas prices rose 39.8 per cent from a year ago, which sent inflation soaring to 6.7 per cent in March. That’s up from 5.7 per cent in February and represents the fastest year-over-year increase since January 1991.

— with files from Natalie Lovie

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagGas Prices tagGas tagFuel tagDan McTeague tagPrice Of Fuel tagGas prices london tagCanadians for Affordable Engery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers