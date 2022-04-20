Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario PCs intend to raise injured workers’ compensation if re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 6:20 am
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario government says it will raise compensation for workers injured on the job, but the proposed change won’t take effect until after the provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives say they are directing the Workplace Safety Insurance Board to come up with a plan to increase payments to 90 per cent of pre-accident take-home pay.

Injured workers are currently paid 85 per cent of their pre-accident pay.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, who is set to announce the plan today, says the government is making the move worth about $1 billion now that there is surplus of funds at the WSIB.

Read more: Ontario Liberals promise handgun ban, offer few details

He says inflation is affecting everyone and workers deserve to be compensated fairly.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A legislative amendment will be needed to set the new compensation rate.

The government says it would introduce that amendment in the fall, meaning workers could start seeing increases in 2023 if the Tories form government again.

The announcement comes as the province sends out rebates to employers from surplus WSIB funds, which the government announced earlier this year.

The plan to raise compensation is also the latest in a series of worker-friendly government moves ahead of the June election.

All the major parties have promised to further raise the minimum wage if elected.

Click to play video: 'Kristyn Wong-Tam to run for NDP in upcoming Ontario election' Kristyn Wong-Tam to run for NDP in upcoming Ontario election
Kristyn Wong-Tam to run for NDP in upcoming Ontario election – Apr 8, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario politics tagpolitics tagOntario government tagOntario Election tagOntario Provincial Election tagOntario PCs tagMonte McNaughton tagWSIB tagOntario 2022 Election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers