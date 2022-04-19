Menu

Education

Toronto teacher under investigation after sending controversial mask message to students

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Mask Mandates Come To An End in Ontario' Mask Mandates Come To An End in Ontario
RELATED: Most indoor settings in Ontario no longer require a mask. Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks to the return to normalcy and the reopening of city buildings and in-person services – Mar 21, 2022

A Toronto school teacher has been placed on home assignment after sending a message about mask wearing to students.

In a statement shared with Global News, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the teacher shared a message that did “not represent the guidance” offered by the school board or province.

Last week, the board sent a message to students and families asking them to wear masks inside to limit the spread of COVID-19 as Ontario’s sixth wave continues.

TDSB said it remained a “personal decision” for students to make over whether to wear a mask or not.

Read more: TDSB asking staff, students to wear mask amid 6th wave of COVID-19

When Ontario announced it would stop requiring masks in schools in March, TDSB requested an extension to the mandate. The province refused.

TDSB did not disclose the contents of the message sent to students by the teacher. “As a result of this message, the staff member has been put on home assignment pending the outcome of an investigation,” TDSB said.

There is no timeline for the investigation, which has just begun, to conclude.

Click to play video: 'Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario' Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario
Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario
