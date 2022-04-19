Toronto teacher under investigation after sending controversial mask message to students

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto school teacher has been placed on home assignment after sending a message about mask wearing to students.

In a statement shared with Global News, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the teacher shared a message that did “not represent the guidance” offered by the school board or province.

Last week, the board sent a message to students and families asking them to wear masks inside to limit the spread of COVID-19 as Ontario’s sixth wave continues.

TDSB said it remained a “personal decision” for students to make over whether to wear a mask or not.

When Ontario announced it would stop requiring masks in schools in March, TDSB requested an extension to the mandate. The province refused.

Story continues below advertisement

TDSB did not disclose the contents of the message sent to students by the teacher. “As a result of this message, the staff member has been put on home assignment pending the outcome of an investigation,” TDSB said.

There is no timeline for the investigation, which has just begun, to conclude.

2:09 Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario Mask mandate extension considered for high-risk areas in Ontario