Edmonton women’s shelters get support from city council

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council is dedicating $880,000 to women’s shelters across Edmonton. It comes after council voted not to increase the police budget by $11 million.

Instead. councillors decided to use that money for social initiatives and funding for women’s shelters came from that pot.

Read more: Edmonton Police Service to receive less funding than expected in 2022

“I think it’s appropriate because of the increase of police calls,” Jo-Anne Wright, Ward Sspomitapi councillor said. “Hopefully this will help reduce some of those calls. Not only initial calls, but I understand police are being called back to the same situation again and again.”

“If we can help raise women and children out of these situations, then they become more productive within society.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If we can help raise women and children out of these situations, then they become more productive within society."</p><p>

READ MORE: ‘Do whatever you need to do’: Alberta woman who fled domestic abuse during COVID-19

The one-time investment will be used for mental health supports, cultural support, nursing resources and for people who have precarious immigration status. Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters’ Jan Reimer said shelters rely on provincial funding and donations. Money from the city is unprecedented, and will go a long way.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton city council is allocating $880,000 to support the city’s women’s shelters. Global News

“From a shelter perspective, it allows shelter staff to do their important work, instead of spending extra long hours trying to raise dollars,” Reimer said.

“I’m very grateful and appreciative that they really taken an important step in recognizing the needs of abused women and children in this city. Often their needs are invisible to decision makers,” she added.

While this is the first time Edmonton shelters have seen this funding, Reimer hopes it won’t be the last.

“We will be able to demonstrate the efficacy of the supports being provided, and when you have good outcomes that shows support for all levels of government, so I think it’s important to show the difference this funding can make.”

Story continues below advertisement

City council also voted to write a letter to the province highlighting the need for additional financial resources to address the shelter needs of women fleeing domestic violence.

1:30 Give Me Shelter: Edmonton domestic abuse survivor on the importance of women’s shelters Give Me Shelter: Edmonton domestic abuse survivor on the importance of women’s shelters – Dec 20, 2021