Victoria, B.C. accepting applications to set up bike valet service

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Victoria B.C. wants to make sustainable transportation more accessible for everyone.

It is taking proposals from qualified people to provide, operate, promote and maintain a bicycle valet pilot project in the downtown core. It would be free for the public to use and would operate like a coat check, the city said in a request for proposals.

The pilot program would involve a staffed secure area, with operating hours where people could leave their bikes, e-bikes, personal mobility scooters, walkers, strollers, and skateboards.

The city would provide the space for the valet service which would be operational throughout the summer months.

4:39 RCMP provides tips on how to prevent your bike from getting stolen RCMP provides tips on how to prevent your bike from getting stolen

Sarah Webb, manager of transportation planning and development with the City of Victoria, told Global News they have seen a record number of people on bicycles in the city but they know there needs to be a safe place for people to store them.

Story continues below advertisement

“We saw different models around the Lower Mainland, on Granville Island, as well as Portland, Oregon, where valet bike parking services were growing with increasing popularity,” she said.

“Our space that we have available is secure, it’s covered, it has electricity access and lighting. It’s also right on our AAA network, right here on Pandora Avenue, and it’s linked to Centennial Square.”

Read more: Victoria to allow some affordable housing projects to skip public hearings

The City of Victoria is accepting applications until 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5.