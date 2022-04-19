Menu

Features

Calgary soccer players off to Cerebral Palsy World Cup

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 7:13 pm
Shaun Etherington and Lucas Bruno training at the Calgary Soccer Centre on Tuesday April 19.
Shaun Etherington and Lucas Bruno training at the Calgary Soccer Centre on Tuesday April 19. Gil Tucker/Global News

It’s the tournament of a lifetime for a couple of hardworking Calgary athletes. And no matter what happens as they take on the world, they’ll be winners on and off the field.

Soccer players Lucas Bruno and Shaun Etherington are preparing to head off to a major international competition in Spain.

“We’re going to Barcelona on Tuesday (April 26) for the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup,” Etherington said.

Read more: Calgary Cares: Sports club provides lifeline for families during COVID-19 pandemic

Bruno and Etherington are the two Calgary members of Team Canada at the event, which features players living with various disabilities.

“I was born with cerebral palsy,” Bruno said. “My left side is able to do most things and on my right side I have trouble with fine mobility, like tying shoes or cutting something on my plate.”

Etherington’s been living with physical challenges since 2010.

“I suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident,” Etherington said. “My balance has been off ever since and I have mild incoordination with my limbs.”

Read more: Indoor season of Calgary minor soccer begins in $2M renovated facility

Bruno is a veteran of Team Canada soccer competition

“I’ve been to Europe,” Bruno said. “I’ve been to South America.”

The World Cup tournament will be Etherington’s first taste of international soccer at this level.

“It’s life-changing,” Etherington said. “This is something that I never thought I’d have a chance to do.”

Read more: CPL hopes to ride wave of excitement about Canadian soccer into new season

Both men are squeezing training sessions into their busy lives.

“I’m a chemical plant operator,” Etherington said.

“I’m working as a community support worker,” Bruno said.

The Calgary players are hoping for the best in Barcelona, with Team Canada starting off in a group with England, Venezuela and the Netherlands.

“My cerebral palsy has given me a lot of options to open the door to go around the world,” Bruno said. “You get to interact with the other teams and see different countries and cultures and be able to try your best for your country. It’s amazing!”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Team Canada tagCalgary soccer tagTeam Canada soccer tagInternational soccer tagCalgary soccer players tagInternational Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football tagInternational Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup tag

