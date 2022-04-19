Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Playground zone hours expand in Penticton

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 6:20 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Demi Knight/ Global News

Longer days mean longer stretches of time for speed restrictions to be in place around Penticton playground zones.

In turn, the RCMP is reminding motorists that the speed limit is 30 kilometres an hour when driving through a playground zone between dawn and dusk.

FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Demi Knight/ Global News

“Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $253. This also comes with three points on your driver’s license,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer, said playground zones are in effect 365 days per year.

“When the sun starts setting later and later, the speed rules stay in effect later and later, too,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagMounties tagFines tagpenticton rcmp tagplayground zones tagPlayground zone tagConst.  Dayne Lyons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers