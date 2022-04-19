Playground zone hours expand in Penticton

Longer days mean longer stretches of time for speed restrictions to be in place around Penticton playground zones.
In turn, the RCMP is reminding motorists that the speed limit is 30 kilometres an hour when driving through a playground zone between dawn and dusk.
“Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $253. This also comes with three points on your driver’s license,” RCMP said in a press release.
Trending Stories
Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer, said playground zones are in effect 365 days per year.
“When the sun starts setting later and later, the speed rules stay in effect later and later, too,” he said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments