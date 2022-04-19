Man dies after being trapped underwater in Manitoba farming incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Morris is dead after a farming accident, RCMP say.

The incident took place Friday afternoon at a rural property on Road 35 NE, when a tractor — which the man was using to clear snow — slid and overturned into a water-filled ditch.

Local firefighters were able to extract the man from the ditch, but he had been trapped underwater and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emerson RCMP continue to investigate.

