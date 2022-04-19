Menu

Canada

Man dies after being trapped underwater in Manitoba farming incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 12:50 pm
RCMP Emerson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Emerson detachment. RCMP

A 67-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Morris is dead after a farming accident, RCMP say.

The incident took place Friday afternoon at a rural property on Road 35 NE, when a tractor — which the man was using to clear snow — slid and overturned into a water-filled ditch.

Read more: Manitoba toddler dead after fall from tractor: RCMP

Local firefighters were able to extract the man from the ditch, but he had been trapped underwater and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emerson RCMP continue to investigate.

