Politics

Quebec rights commission drops discrimination cases after Supreme Court’s Mike Ward ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court rules comedian’s mockery of singer with disabilities was not discriminatory' Supreme Court rules comedian’s mockery of singer with disabilities was not discriminatory
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a previous ruling ordering comedian Mike Ward to pay damages to a singer with disabilities for mocking him in a standup routine. The case pitted the right to freedom of expression against the right to dignity. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the ruling has brought relief on both sides. – Oct 29, 2021

Quebec’s human rights commission says it will close several cases involving allegations of discriminatory comments following an October Supreme Court decision.

The rights commission says it will now only pursue cases where comments lead to discriminatory actions.

Read more: Quebec comedian Mike Ward facing new legal action for joke about disabled singer

The change comes after the Supreme Court of Canada overturned a ruling by Quebec’s human rights tribunal, which had found that Quebec comedian Mike Ward discriminated against disabled singer Jeremy Gabriel during a comedy routine.

In the ruling, the high court said the tribunal had overstepped its legal bounds in several other cases where it issued fines after finding that comments alone amounted to discrimination.

Read more: Comedian Mike Ward’s mockery of disabled Quebec singer not discriminatory: Supreme Court

The tribunal hears cases brought to it by the provincial human rights commission.

The commission says it will continue to pursue cases where discrimination is alleged involving housing, employment and public services.

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
