Justin Trudeau to make long-term care announcement in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a stop in New Brunswick, and will be making a long-term care announcement in Dalhousie, N.B.

The announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT, will be live-streamed here.

Joining Trudeau will be Bruce Fitch, the province’s minister of social development.

As well, federal ministers Dominic LeBlanc and Ginette Petitpas Taylor will be on hand. LeBlanc is the minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities. Petitpas Taylor is the minister of official languages and the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Following the announcement, the prime minister is scheduled to visit a local daycare to discuss early learning and child care.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come