Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Justin Trudeau to make long-term care announcement in New Brunswick

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Long-term care sector continues to grapple with COVID-19' Long-term care sector continues to grapple with COVID-19
Restrictions may be lifted, but the pandemic is not over and that’s especially apparent in the long-term care sector, which is grappling with mounting COVID-19 cases. Those in the industry say no facility in New Brunswick has been spared from the latest wave, and the rise in cases is having an impact on resources. Nathalie Sturgeon reports. – Mar 18, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a stop in New Brunswick, and will be making a long-term care announcement in Dalhousie, N.B.

The announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT, will be live-streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19 - New Brunswick long-term care departmental resources ending April

Joining Trudeau will be Bruce Fitch, the province’s minister of social development.

Trending Stories

As well, federal ministers Dominic LeBlanc and Ginette Petitpas Taylor will be on hand. LeBlanc is the minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities. Petitpas Taylor is the minister of official languages and the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Following the announcement, the prime minister is scheduled to visit a local daycare to discuss early learning and child care.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagpolitics tagPrime Minister Justin Trudeau tagLong-term Care tagChild Care tagfederal politics tagDominic LeBlanc tagGinette Petitpas Taylor tagEarly Learning tagtrudeau announcement tagDalhousie nb tagDalhousie NB announcement tagMinister of Social Development Bruce Fitch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers