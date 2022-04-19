Menu

Economy

Amazon Canada unveils advanced robotics fulfillment centre in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Inside Amazon Canada’s only robotic fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday' Inside Amazon Canada’s only robotic fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday
Inside Amazon Canada’s only robotic fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday – Nov 26, 2018

Amazon Canada expects its newest robotics fulfillment centre in Hamilton to create close to 1,500 new jobs as part of an Ontario expansion targeting 4,500 fresh positions in the province by the end of 2023.

The online shopping giant activated the company’s most advanced facility to date on Tuesday morning at the Upper James Street location adjacent to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Tagged “YHM1” the site has the ability to store 27 million units at full capacity and with the potential to serve around 325,000 customers per day, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Read more: Amazon to hike price of Prime membership in Canada

“Robotics technology helps extend the reach and capability of our team in a manner that makes tasks easier and more efficient, and make our fulfillment centres safer and more collaborative,” regional director Vibhore Arora explained in a release.

The operation uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate key aspects of the fulfillment process, according to Arora.

Inside the Amazon robotic fulfillment facility in Mount Hope, Ontario. View image in full screen
Inside the Amazon robotic fulfillment facility in Mount Hope, Ontario. Amazon

Amazon’s current expansion in Ontario, which started last year, is expected to grow 19 facilities employing about 7,500 workers.

Aside from Hamilton, the expansion plan will create operations in Ottawa, Southwold (near London) and Whitby in the next year.

Read more: Cargo growth continues at Hamilton’s airport, as pandemic stifles passenger traffic

Hamilton’s involvement includes the current 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre on Mount Hope and 50,000 square-foot delivery station in Stoney Creek.

Testimony resumes in Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial after pair of delays - image View image in full screen
Amazon

Robotic Arm inside the Amazon fulfillment facility in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton school to benefit from Robotics donation

With the Hamilton plant opening, a Hamilton secondary school will benefit from a portion of $25,000 the company has donated to FIRST Robotics Canada – a non-profit organization engaging youth in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

“These funds will allow students to compete in FIRST programs, build robots, and solve real-world problems while also providing them with invaluable skills for life,” said FIRST Robotic president Dave Ellis.

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: DIY tech projects for kids' Tech Talk: DIY tech projects for kids
Tech Talk: DIY tech projects for kids – Jan 31, 2022

St. Mary Secondary School in the city’s west end will be one of ten Ontario schools that will benefit from the donation.

Stoney Creek school to send students to International robotics competition

Students from a Hamilton-area school are set to take part in the FIRST Robotics world championship this week after sharing a first-place finish with schools in St. Catharines and Huntsville in the 2022 Ontario Provincial Championships on the weekend.

Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek will face off against 400 other teams in Houston, Texas through a four-day competition that starts on Wednesday.

Governor Simcoe Secondary School in St. Catharines and a group from Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School are also headed to the U.S.-based competition after wins at the Saturday competition in Mississauga.

 

