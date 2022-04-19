Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada expects its newest robotics fulfillment centre in Hamilton to create close to 1,500 new jobs as part of an Ontario expansion targeting 4,500 fresh positions in the province by the end of 2023.

The online shopping giant activated the company’s most advanced facility to date on Tuesday morning at the Upper James Street location adjacent to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Tagged “YHM1” the site has the ability to store 27 million units at full capacity and with the potential to serve around 325,000 customers per day, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon to hike price of Prime membership in Canada

“Robotics technology helps extend the reach and capability of our team in a manner that makes tasks easier and more efficient, and make our fulfillment centres safer and more collaborative,” regional director Vibhore Arora explained in a release.

The operation uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate key aspects of the fulfillment process, according to Arora.

Inside the Amazon robotic fulfillment facility in Mount Hope, Ontario.

Amazon’s current expansion in Ontario, which started last year, is expected to grow 19 facilities employing about 7,500 workers.

Aside from Hamilton, the expansion plan will create operations in Ottawa, Southwold (near London) and Whitby in the next year.

Hamilton’s involvement includes the current 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre on Mount Hope and 50,000 square-foot delivery station in Stoney Creek.

View image in full screen Amazon

Robotic Arm inside the Amazon fulfillment facility in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton school to benefit from Robotics donation

With the Hamilton plant opening, a Hamilton secondary school will benefit from a portion of $25,000 the company has donated to FIRST Robotics Canada – a non-profit organization engaging youth in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

“These funds will allow students to compete in FIRST programs, build robots, and solve real-world problems while also providing them with invaluable skills for life,” said FIRST Robotic president Dave Ellis.

Tech Talk: DIY tech projects for kids – Jan 31, 2022

St. Mary Secondary School in the city’s west end will be one of ten Ontario schools that will benefit from the donation.

Stoney Creek school to send students to International robotics competition

Students from a Hamilton-area school are set to take part in the FIRST Robotics world championship this week after sharing a first-place finish with schools in St. Catharines and Huntsville in the 2022 Ontario Provincial Championships on the weekend.

Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek will face off against 400 other teams in Houston, Texas through a four-day competition that starts on Wednesday.

Governor Simcoe Secondary School in St. Catharines and a group from Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School are also headed to the U.S.-based competition after wins at the Saturday competition in Mississauga.

The robot is shipped, the bus is loaded and we are on our way to Houston for the robotics World Championships. This trip would not be possible without sponsorship from @HWCDSB @JohnDeere @embarktrucks @ArcelorMittal and our mentors and parents. Wish us luck! #OMGrobots pic.twitter.com/uu1Y0EAE5E — Celt-X FRC Team 5406 (@celtxrobotics) April 18, 2022

