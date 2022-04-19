Unknown assailant attacks man win ‘noxious substance’ in downtown Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a man was sprayed with a noxious substance by a stranger in downtown Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Weber and Queen streets at around 6 a.m.

They say the victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Despite the man not knowing his attacker, police believe the incident was targeted.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

