Crime

Unknown assailant attacks man win ‘noxious substance’ in downtown Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 11:12 am
Police tape. View image in full screen
Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a man was sprayed with a noxious substance by a stranger in downtown Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Weber and Queen streets at around 6 a.m.

Read more: Man facing multiple charges after officer bitten during arrest in Kitchener, police say

They say the victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Despite the man not knowing his attacker, police believe the incident was targeted.

Read more: Woman sprayed with noxious substance during robbery in Kitchener, police say

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

