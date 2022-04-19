Menu

Canada

Canadian home prices rose 11% annually in March while sales fell: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'Politicians doubling as landlords while governments are pushed for affordable housing solutions' Politicians doubling as landlords while governments are pushed for affordable housing solutions
WATCH: Politicians doubling as landlords while governments are pushed for affordable housing solutions

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in Canada fell in March, while prices were up 11.2 per cent compared to a year earlier.

The association says home sales in March were down 16.3 per cent compared with the same month last year, when they hit an all-time record.

On a month-over-month basis, seasonally adjusted home sales in March were down 5.4 per cent.

Read more: Roughly one-third of Liberal cabinet ministers own rental, investment real estate: records

The drop in sales came as the number of newly listed homes fell 5.5 per cent on a month-over-month basis in March.

The actual national average home price was $796,068 in March, up from $715,696 in the same month last year.

The association says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the most active and expensive housing markets, cuts $163,000 from the national average price for March this year.

