World

U.K. revokes Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognized status over Ukraine war

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 19, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Western countries have hurt own economies with sanctions over Ukraine conflict, Putin says' Western countries have hurt own economies with sanctions over Ukraine conflict, Putin says
WATCH: Western countries have hurt own economies with sanctions over Ukraine conflict, Putin says

Britain said on Tuesday it planned to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange’s (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange in response to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, a move that would remove some tax relief for investors.

“Revoking Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognized status sends a clear message — there is no case for new investments in Russia,” Britain’s Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, said in a statement.

Read more: Sanctions over Ukraine are starting to ‘shrink’ Russia’s economy. Here’s how

Britain said the move was in response to restrictions the Bank of Russia has placed on foreign investors, citing a Feb. 28 ban by the exchange that prevented brokers from selling assets at the instruction of non-Russian residents.

Britain’s HMRC tax authority has launched a two-week consultation on the move, inviting comment from interested parties before the terms were finalized.

“We’ve designed the revocation order in such a way that investors should experience no change in respect of their pre-existing investments on MOEX,” HMRC said.

© 2022 Reuters
