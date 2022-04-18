Menu

Body of New York mother found in duffel bag outside home, stabbed 58 times

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 3:46 pm
Close up of the NYPD logo on a police car. View image in full screen
Close up of the NYPD logo on a police car. Getty

The body of New York resident Orsolya Gaal was found inside a duffel bag on a street corner in Queens, N.Y., early Saturday morning, with a trail of blood stretching back to the victim’s nearby home.

According to NBC, police were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. April 16, when officials received a call about a suspicious bag with blood on it.

Emergency services responded to the call and pronounced Gaal dead at the scene.

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 87-year-old Ottawa man

Gruesome new details about Gaal’s murder were released Monday, including that the victim had been stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso, arm and hand.

The victim’s body was found along Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, less than a kilometre away from her home, the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported.

Trending Stories

Gaal, 51, was a married mother of two sons, aged 13 and 17.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers pushes for tips around guns and gangs

After questioning, the victim’s husband and son — who were reportedly persons of interest — are no longer suspects.

On Saturday Gaal’s 13-year-old son was brought in for questioning by police, but was released later in the day. Gaal’s husband was reportedly out of town when her body was discovered.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Gaal’s death was classified by police as a homicide, due to “sharp force injuries of the neck,” NBC reported.

There are no arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing, said NYPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line, 1-800-577-TIPS.

