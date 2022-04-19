Menu

Weather

Strong winds prompt special weather statement for London, Ont. area

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted April 19, 2022 10:02 am
Weather in London Ontario April 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Weather in London Ontario April 19, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ontario’s London and Middlesex County area due to the winter weather and strong winds and snow Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for London, Strathroy, Parkhill, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

Read more: Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario due to snow

The national weather agency is cautioning about strong gusts into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Northwesterly winds gusting at 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop early Tuesday afternoon. These strong winds will continue throughout the day before weakening Tuesday evening, the weather agency predicts.

Environment Canada is cautioning residents as the strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, with local power outages a possibility.

