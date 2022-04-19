Strong winds prompt special weather statement for London, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ontario’s London and Middlesex County area due to the winter weather and strong winds and snow Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for London, Strathroy, Parkhill, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency is cautioning about strong gusts into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Northwesterly winds gusting at 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop early Tuesday afternoon. These strong winds will continue throughout the day before weakening Tuesday evening, the weather agency predicts.

Environment Canada is cautioning residents as the strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, with local power outages a possibility.

