Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 11:18 am
Police said on March 24, Angel Tun Davalos, a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested. . View image in full screen
Police said on March 24, Angel Tun Davalos, a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested. . Toronto Police / Handout

A man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

In a press release issued Monday, Toronto police said on March 24, officers launched a sexual assault investigation in Toronto and Peel Region.

Officers said a 23-year-old man met another man on the Facebook page ‘Latinos en Toronto.’

Read more: Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

According to police, the man was offered a job by the other to clean commercial buildings.

Trending Stories

Police said he was taken to a “number of addresses in Toronto and Peel region where they worked together.”

Officers said he was allegedly sexually assaulted during these times.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on March 24, Angel Tun Davalos, a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and failing to comply with probation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagPeel Region tagToronto Sexual Assault tagsexual assault investigation tagMan Arrested tagsexual assault arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers