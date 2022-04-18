Toronto man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

In a press release issued Monday, Toronto police said on March 24, officers launched a sexual assault investigation in Toronto and Peel Region.

Officers said a 23-year-old man met another man on the Facebook page ‘Latinos en Toronto.’

According to police, the man was offered a job by the other to clean commercial buildings.

Police said he was taken to a “number of addresses in Toronto and Peel region where they worked together.”

Officers said he was allegedly sexually assaulted during these times.

Police said on March 24, Angel Tun Davalos, a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and failing to comply with probation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.