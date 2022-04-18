Menu

Canada

Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 8:21 am
Officers put up police tape in Etobicoke on April 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Officers put up police tape in Etobicoke on April 18, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in north Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man in serious condition to a trauma centre.

Police said the man who was struck is believed to be in his 50s and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

