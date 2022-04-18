Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in north Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said they transported a man in serious condition to a trauma centre.
Police said the man who was struck is believed to be in his 50s and his injuries are non-life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.
