Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in north Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man in serious condition to a trauma centre.

Police said the man who was struck is believed to be in his 50s and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

COLLISION:

Martin Grove Rd + Lexington Av

* 5:54 am *

– Pedestrian struck

– Has a serious injury

– Pedestrian taken to hospital under trauma protocol

– Roads closed for investigation

– Driver/vehicle have remained o/s#GO718408

^dh pic.twitter.com/TAsAaN2u6Q — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 18, 2022

Advertisement