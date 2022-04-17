Kelowna poet turned musician releases debut EP

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Andrews has made a name for himself with his poetry, performing and competing at events around the Okanagan Valley.

The poet took home the crown for Slam Poetry Champion for the Inspired Word Cafe in 2021. He has also performed at Summerland’s Ryga Festival.

Now, he has taken a leap and put his poetry to music, releasing his debut EP Wisdom and Wonder. Where he rhymes about mental health, characters he has created, success and failure.

“I’m kind of in this weird middle ground where I’m too much of a rapper for the poets and too much of a poet for the rappers,” said Andrews whose artist name is ‘Frantic’.

“I make music for people who like lyricism. I make music for people who like melodies [and] who like interesting song structures.

For the Kelowna-based musician, going all-in on music is a dream come true. One of his favourite songs on the album is called The Bounds of These Boughs.

“That is a storytelling song about a character I’m developing that is trapped in the woods and becomes like a minor forest god, he’s worshipped by the people and then he kind of eternally walks around these woods,” said Andrews.

“I tried to bring the character’s anger and melancholy to the delivery of that [song].”

Wonder and Wisdom is out now, you can listen to it on Bandcamp, Spotify and YouTube. For more information about the musician visit his website.