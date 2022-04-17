SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two more deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Hospitals grappling with staff shortages in the 6th wave of the pandemic' Hospitals grappling with staff shortages in the 6th wave of the pandemic
Hospitals are grappling with staff shortages in the 6th wave of the pandemic. Many workers are off sick due to COVID-19. Katrina Squazzin has more on how hospitals are navigating the situation.

Quebec is reporting a 28-patient jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday.

The government’s open data portal shows there are 2,159 people in hospital with the disease.

There are 101 patients listed in intensive care, a drop of four patients from Saturday.

READ MORE: Quebec police watchdog investigating after police chase on highway ends in two deaths

According to the open data portal, two more deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus, for a total of 14,614 since the pandemic began.

Trending Stories

The data shows there have been 1,040 new infections confirmed by PCR testing on Saturday, which is limited to higher-risk groups.

People aged 70 and over account for more than 71 per cent of the overall hospitalizations; further details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccinations will be released Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend' Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers