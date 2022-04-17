Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death after man’s body found near Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 1:28 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP release said around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman, Sask. RCMP officers and EMS responded to Hodgson Road near Highway #7, about 5 kilometres south west of Saskatoon. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP investigators are asking for the public’s help solving a suspicious death.

An RCMP release said that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman, Sask., RCMP officers and EMS responded to a report of an injured man at Hodgson Road near Highway #7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Read more: Sask. RCMP charge woman with defrauding 11 victims, including seniors

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say he has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Fishing Lake First Nation and his family has been notified of his death. RCMP are not releasing his name at this time.

Trending Stories

Based on preliminary investigation, RCMP are considering his death to be suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are turning to the public to identify any suspicious activity or vehicles on Hodgson Road near Highway #7 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service, RCMP detachment or 310-RCMP.

Read more: Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

Information can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit continue to investigate with the help of Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, Warman RCMP, Corman Park Police Service, RCMP police dog services and RCMP forensic identification services.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatchewan News tagSuspicious Death tagCrime Stoppers tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagWarman RCMP tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagFishing Lake First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers