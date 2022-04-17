RCMP investigating suspicious death after man’s body found near Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP investigators are asking for the public’s help solving a suspicious death.

An RCMP release said that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman, Sask., RCMP officers and EMS responded to a report of an injured man at Hodgson Road near Highway #7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say he has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Fishing Lake First Nation and his family has been notified of his death. RCMP are not releasing his name at this time.

Based on preliminary investigation, RCMP are considering his death to be suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are turning to the public to identify any suspicious activity or vehicles on Hodgson Road near Highway #7 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service, RCMP detachment or 310-RCMP.

Information can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit continue to investigate with the help of Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, Warman RCMP, Corman Park Police Service, RCMP police dog services and RCMP forensic identification services.