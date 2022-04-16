Menu

Canada

FSIN sports director terminated following derisive comment at youth hockey championship

By Kelly Skjerven & Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 8:15 pm
Earlier this week, Corey O’Soup apologized for what he says was a mistake via a 4 minute long Facebook live video and said he was sorry for any pain his comments may have caused. View image in full screen
Earlier this week, Corey O’Soup apologized for what he says was a mistake via a 4 minute long Facebook live video and said he was sorry for any pain his comments may have caused. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The sports director for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has been terminated after referring to a junior Beardy’s Blackhawks hockey team as the “Beardy’s Beerhawks” twice at a youth hockey championship event last weekend.

Corey O’Soup is also the former children’s advocate for the province.

A statement from Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation Chief and Council (BOCN) early Monday called the comments “disrespectful and upsetting to all who overheard what was said.”

Read more: FSIN sports director apologizes for ‘hurtful words’ said during trophy presentation

It added the comments “demonstrated a complete lack of professionalism, poor judgement, and improper sportsmanship on part of the organizer.”

BOCN said it made a formal complaint and requested a formal apology to be issued to the Under 9 Beardy’s Blackhawks and Beardy’s membership.

Earlier this week, O’Soup apologized via a four-minute long Facebook live video. He said he was sorry for any pain his comments may have caused.

In an interview with Global News, O’Soup again apologized about the incident.

Trending Stories

“I just want to apologize to those young people that heard me say that name. I was not making fun of you, and I would do anything to make it better for you,”O’Soup said.

“I can’t believe I said those words. It’s just unbelievable to me considering I know how bad and how traumatic alcohol has been for our Indigenous people and even how bad it’s been even for me and my own family and the impact of it,” O’ Soup said

“It’s not something I would joke about or intentionally say.”

O’Soup understands his comments may have caused pain due to the community overcoming trauma associated with addiction.

The FSIN confirmed his termination to Global News but said it could not say more about the matter. O’Soup said he started the role less than three months ago and was therefore in a probationary period. He said he was suspended on Monday and then received an email “a couple days later” telling him he was terminated.

Read more: ‘A child doesn’t just break his leg by accident’: FSIN and Soosay family seeking answers

Since the incident, O’Soup says there have been “mean, nasty things” said about him on social media.

“Some people have threatened my personal safety on Facebook, and that’s a little concerning for me and especially for my family that they have to see those things,” O’Soup said.

O’Soup says it would be difficult to appeal the decision and would like to move on.

Global News reached out to BOCN but did not receive a response before deadline.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
