He’s coming home.

On Friday the Saskatchewan Rush announced that they’ve signed free agent goaltender Laine Hruska.

The 20-year-old goalie hails from Warman, Saskatchewan and spent the past season on the practice roster of the Nation Lacrosse League’s Georgia Swarm, the team that drafted him 13th overall in 2020.

Hruska is just one of three goaltenders to be selected in the first round of the NLL draft over the last ten years, following Dillon Ward and Evan Kirk. He is the highest drafted Saskatchewan native ever taken in the NLL draft.

The pickup comes at an interesting time with the Rush moving the man who’s started their last seven games between the pipes, Eric Penney, to the physically unable to perform list.

Hruska has been a standout player throughout his career, being named 2020 Arena Lacrosse League rookie of the year while posting a 7.57 GAA for the Whitby Steelhawks.

Before his time in the ALL, Hruska suited up for the local Saskatchewan SWAT of the Rock Mountain Junior Lacrosse league. During the 2018 season he was named the RMLL Jr. A rookie of the year. He topped that performance in 2019 taking home goaltender of the year honours.

Hruska won’t be in Saskatchewan for the April 16 tilt, but he’s expected to join his new squad when they host the San Diego Seals during their regular season finale.