Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Surrey mom and daughter located and safe, say Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 5:54 pm
Surrey RCMP say they have located a missing mother and daughter, who are safe. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say they have located a missing mother and daughter, who are safe. Files

Surrey RCMP says a missing mother and daughter that were the subject of an appeal to the public have been located and are safe.

Mounties had issued the alert for Michelle Nathe and her daughter, after the pair were last seen on the morning of April 14.

“Family and police are concerned for their well being and actively working to locate them,” RCMP said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Investigators thanked the public for their help on the file.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagMissing tagSurrey RCMP tagMissing Girl tagMissing Child tagSurrey missing tagMISSING MOM tagmissing mom and daughter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers