Missing Surrey mom and daughter located and safe, say Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says a missing mother and daughter that were the subject of an appeal to the public have been located and are safe.

Mounties had issued the alert for Michelle Nathe and her daughter, after the pair were last seen on the morning of April 14.

“Family and police are concerned for their well being and actively working to locate them,” RCMP said in a media release.

Investigators thanked the public for their help on the file.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Advertisement