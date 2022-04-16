Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barbeque held for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 8:26 pm
Kelowna View image in full screen
Ukrainian refugee children got to connect with other displaced children at a barbeque in Kelowna. Global News

Okanagan-based efforts to support Ukrainians and their war-ravaged country continue.

A barbeque was held in downtown Kelowna to help Ukrainian refugees connect with local residents, volunteers and each other.

Read more: Ukraine investigating reports Russia may have used chemical weapons in Mariupol

The event was hosted by Kelowna Stands With Ukraine at the typically busy Waterfront Park in Kelowna, where organizers were able to get a lot of public exposure for their cause.

“It’s their first days in Canada, and it was my idea that they need to get a good impression of people here, and meet new friends, so they feel right at home,” said Deny Storzhuk, president of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.

The barbecue was supported by donations with all proceeds going to those impacted by the war as well as the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has already raised more than $200,000 at a variety of events.

Read more: Bucha massacre leaves its mark on surviving children, families say

The locally-organized events are turning into places for refugees now arriving in the Okanagan to connect with each other.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is planning an art exhibition and auction, after it received a briefcase full of children’s drawings from bomb shelters in Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Ambulances for Ukraine: B.C. paramedics heading to war-torn country' Ambulances for Ukraine: B.C. paramedics heading to war-torn country
Ambulances for Ukraine: B.C. paramedics heading to war-torn country
Related News
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagRussia tagUkraine tagcentral okanagan tagUkraine war tagCity of Kelowna tagRussian Invasion tagUkrainian refugees tagKelowna Stands With Ukraine tagUkrainian refugee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers