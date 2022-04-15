Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit queen for 1st time since giving up royal roles

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 15, 2022 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Queen responds to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview' Queen responds to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview
Queen Elizabeth II has broken her silence on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. Dawna Friesen has the Queen's response, and Crystal Goomansingh reports on the reaction from the British public, the British press, what Prince Charles was doing on Tuesday, and why one publicity strategist says the Royals have faced bigger controversies – Mar 9, 2021

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

Read more: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to develop animated series for Netflix

The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children – Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet – to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service.

This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Click to play video: 'Revisiting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s journey on their third wedding anniversary' Revisiting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s journey on their third wedding anniversary
Revisiting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s journey on their third wedding anniversary – May 18, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Prince Harry tagMeghan Markle tagQueen Elizabeth tagharry and meghan tagharry and meghan news tagharry and meghan visit queen tagmeghan harry news tagqueen news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers